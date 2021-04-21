BOScoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.