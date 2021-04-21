Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,631 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 1.63% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.