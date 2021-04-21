Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 401,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

