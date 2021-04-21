Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01.

