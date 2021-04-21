Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,254 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 5.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

SPTS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

