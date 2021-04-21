Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,237 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.