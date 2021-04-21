Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,133 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

