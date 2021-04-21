Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $38,524.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

