BoutsPro (BOUTS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,051.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 40.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 340.2% higher against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $532,857.84 and approximately $63,051.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00661442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.35 or 0.08129968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050026 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

