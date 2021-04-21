Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 10,221 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 294,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

