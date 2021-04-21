Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 2,523 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $260.40. 2,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,291. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $145.61 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

