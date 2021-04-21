Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 6,497 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. 69,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,563. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

