Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 7,763 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,619,197.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

