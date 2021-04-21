Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 465,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.