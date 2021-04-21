Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,286. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.