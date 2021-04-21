Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,236 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,236 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

