Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 1,066,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $330.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

