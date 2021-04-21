Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 837,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,322,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NEE traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. 153,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

