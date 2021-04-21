Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $13.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,280.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,873.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.