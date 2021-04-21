Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 293,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 200,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.55. 4,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

