Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, reaching $383.40. 65,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.61. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.