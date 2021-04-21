Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 124,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

