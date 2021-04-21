Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 11,564 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,919. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

