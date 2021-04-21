Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 4,058 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,569. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

