Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.68. 5,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $159.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

