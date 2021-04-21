Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,269. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

