Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.39. 7,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $120.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

