Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 25,711 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 97,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,034,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after buying an additional 115,267 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 184,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,393. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.61.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

