Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

