Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE:C traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. 541,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,291,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

