Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.