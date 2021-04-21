Bradley S. Hargreaves Sells 97,342 Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) major shareholder Bradley S. Hargreaves sold 97,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $24,335.50. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CMXC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 70,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,784. Cell MedX Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.