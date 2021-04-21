Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $8.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.53. 401,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,534. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.29 and its 200 day moving average is $407.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.53 and a 1 year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.