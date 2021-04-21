Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Billion

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $42.66 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00275645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01027944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00664331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.18 or 0.99542893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

