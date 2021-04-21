BrightView (NYSE:BV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

BrightView (NYSE:BV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE BV opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

