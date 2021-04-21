Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,430,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of -600.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

