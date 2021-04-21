Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $455.74. 47,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,187. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

