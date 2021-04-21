Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

