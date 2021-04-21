Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 468,849 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $6,711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $8,181,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $2,141,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.