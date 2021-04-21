Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. 3,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

