Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Post $2.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Athene reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 458.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 1,438,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,188. Athene has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

