Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,557 shares of company stock worth $24,940,725. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bill.com by 4,989.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 75.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 36.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35. Bill.com has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

