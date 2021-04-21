Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 6,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,040. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.