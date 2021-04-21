Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 6,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,040. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.