Brokerages Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Evergy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 264.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. 28,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,974. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

