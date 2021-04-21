Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 4,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

