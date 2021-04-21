Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.04 million and a PE ratio of 26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

