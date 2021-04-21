Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

