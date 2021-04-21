Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post sales of $231.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $996.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $999.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 659,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,446,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

