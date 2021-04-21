Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

