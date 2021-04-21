Brokerages Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.64 Million

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report sales of $66.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.61 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $146.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $311.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $320.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $426.03 million, with estimates ranging from $401.80 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NINE opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74.

In other Nine Energy Service news, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

